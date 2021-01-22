Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the final result of the Social Security Assistants (SSA) examination (Phase-III) on its official website. Candidates can check region wise EPFO SSA final result at epfindia.gov.in.

The EPFO SSA examination was held on December 25, 2020, for the various region including Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

Here’s the direct link to check region wise EPFO SSA final result.

Steps to check EPFO SSA final result.

Visit EPFO official website at epfindia.gov.in Click on Recruitment Section Region-wise EPFO SSA Final Result 2021 will be displayed Candidates can check their result by clicking on their respective region Download and take a print of the result for future reference.

Candidates should note that the released result is purely provisional. The selected candidates must submit all the original documents in support of their eligibility for the Social Security Assistant post at the time of documents verification.

The recruitment process is being conducted to fill SSA 2,189 positions. EPFO had released the notification for the recruitment of SSA on June 27th and the application process started on the same day and went on until July 21st, 2019.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit EPFO website here.