Today, January 22, is the last day to apply for the recruitment of 1,473 lecturer posts in various Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) and Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) across the state. Candidates can apply on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

“Presently, the number of Vacancies is 1473 in which 991 vacancies are for Male branch and 482 vacancies for Female branch respectively,” UPPSC said in its recruitment notice. Subject wise/reservation wise details of vacancies for male and female branches are available on the website. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances/requirements, the Commission further said.

Age limit

Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for reserved category applicants.

Educational qualification

The candidates must possess a post-graduate degree in the respective subject from any recognized university or equivalent qualification up to the last date for receipt of online application.

The application process for UPPSC Lecturers recruitment involves three stages — Candidate Registration (first stage), Fee Deposition/Reconciliation (second stage) and Submit Application Form (third stage). An online application fee of Rs 125 is applicable for general category applicants.

Steps to apply for UPPSC Lecturers recruitment 2020:

Visit UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Notification/Advertisement’ link Click on ‘Apply’, complete the basic candidate registration and print the registration slip Pay the fee and print the payment receipt Click on “Proceed for final submission of application form”, fill in the necessary details, upload the required documents and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the recruitment notification available on the website upsssc.gov.in in-depth and then proceed to the application process. The recruitment process will involve a preliminary exam, the main exam and then the interview round. UPPSC is yet to publish the schedule and candidates may keep track of the updates on the website.