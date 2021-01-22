The Chhattisgarh Police has released the schedule and admit card for the physical eligibility test (PET) for the post of Constable on the official website of Chhattisgarh Police. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the physical eligibility test (PET) can download admit cards from the official website at cgpolice.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be held from January 28, 2021, at different exam centres. The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 2559 vacancies.

Here’s the direct link to the PET schedule.

Here’s the direct link to download PET admit card.

Steps to download CG Police DEF PET admit card:

Visit the official website at cgpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Physical Eligibility Test of CG Police DEF Constable Recruitment Exam 2017-18’ Key in your roll number, security pin and submit. Download and take a print for future reference.

Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit cards on the day of the exam without which the candidate will not be permitted to appear in the exam.

Selection process:

Candidates Height Chest Long Jump Race (800 m) Shot Put Male 167.65 cm 152.4 cm 13 feet 2 min 40 sec. 19 feet (weight of shell is 7.260 kg) Female 81 cm - 85 cm — 13 feet 3 min 30 sec. 15 feet (weight of shell is 4 kg) Ex-Serviceman — — 10 feet 3 min 15 sec. — Candidates from all three categories will be given three chance for Long Jump and Shot Put.

As per a report by NDTV, “The written exam was held on December 30, 2018. As per the details shared by the Chhattisgarh Police, a total of 48,278 candidates are expected to appear for the PET. The PET will continue till February 15.”

For more details, candidates are advised to visit Chhattisgarh Police’s official website here.