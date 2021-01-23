The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit card for the specialist cadre officers (SCO) on its official website. Candidates can download their respective admit cards from SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in.

‘The SBI SCO examination is scheduled to be held on February 1, 2021. Qualified candidates will be called for an interview round. Exam hall details and rules will be available on the admit card,’ as per a report by Indian Express. The final merit list will be calculated by considering marks scored by the candidate in the written test, as well as, interview round. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks, preference will be given to the elder candidate.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Steps to download SBI SCO admit card:

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in Click on the careers link Click on call letter link under SCO vacancy details On the new webpage, key in your login credentials Download and take a print of the admit card

Candidates should note that they must carry a photo ID proof along with their admit card (with their photograph affixed on the hall ticket). Candidates will be required to sign on your call letter and affix your left thumb impression in the space provided for the candidate’s signature and thumb impression respectively in the presence of the invigilator in the examination hall.