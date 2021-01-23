Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad Sachivalaya has released the final result for the recruitment examination of Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant and other vacancies on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the UP Vidhan Parishad Exam 2020 can download the final result at upvpsr.org.

UP Vidhan Parishad 2021 Skill Test was held on January 16, 17 at various exam centres.

Here’s the direct link to download the final result.

Steps to download the final result:

Visit the official website at upvpsr.org On the homepage, click on final result of Review Officer, APS, and other posts under the ‘important link’ section On the new webpage, key in your login credentials Download and take a print of the final result for future reference

The recruitment drive was done to fill a total of 73 vacancies for various posts including Review Officer, Additional Private Secretary, Security Assistant and others. The online application for the same was started on September 18, 2020, and ended on October 24, 2020. The preliminary examination was held on November 22 and 29, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit UP Vidhan Parishad’s official website here.