The West Bengal Board of Primary Education has released the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 on its official websites. Registered candidates set to appear for the exam can download the admit card online at wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.

The WBBPE TET 2017 exam will be held on January 31 from 1.00 PM to 3.30 PM.

“No candidate shall be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue without the downloaded copy of the Admit Card. Read through the instructions carefully, written in the Downloaded Admit Card and follow them strictly,” the Board said in its notice.

Here is the direct link to download WB Primary TET 2017 admit card.

Steps to download WB Primary TET 2017 admit card:

Visit WBPPE website wbbpe.org Click on “DOWNLOAD MY TET-2017 ADMIT CARD” A page will open for login with two options: A & B For Option A: Enter with the district, selected at the time of submission of Online Application, Name & Date of Birth For Option B: Enter with User Id/Online Application No, if you possess both the inputs WB Primary TET 2017 admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout.

The TET is a mandatory exam held for getting teaching jobs in state-aided primary schools. The recruitment exam will be conducted for 40,000 vacancies for the posts of primary teachers in the state, according to the Indian Express.