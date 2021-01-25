Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will begin the counselling process for AP Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) 2020 on its official website from today. Eligible candidates seeking admission into state MBA/MCA courses can participate in the online counselling process at APICET website apicet.nic.in.

Eligible candidates willing to sit for the counselling will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,200 online. Verification of all documents will also be done during the online counselling process till January 29, according to the notification.

The list of Help Line centres, the distribution of ranks for each Help Line Centre for certificate verification and all other important information is placed on the website apicet.nic.in and candidates are informed to visit the website before they go for certificate verification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice released by APSCHE.

Steps to pay the AP ICET 2020 counselling fee:

Visit the official website at apicet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the option that reads AP ICET 2020 counselling processing fee payment online Key in your hall ticket number and rank card Now, click on an option that reads ‘pay AP ICET counselling fee online’. You can make the payment through credit card, debit card and net banking online Once the payment is done, download and take a print of the receipt for future reference

The AP ICET 2020 examination was conducted on September 11 and 12, 2020. The shortlisted candidates will get admission to the participating institutes. The admission will be based on candidates’ rank and participation in AP ICET counselling 2020.

Selection of options will be frozen on January 31 by 6.00 PM. The result of the counselling process will also be declared at apicet.nic.in on February 2, after 6.00 PM. The shortlisted candidates will be eligible to take admission in institutes that are part of APSCHE, as per the notification.

For more details regarding AP ICET 2020, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.