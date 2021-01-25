The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) through its autonomous organisation Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) has started two-short term online courses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), and Cyber Security. Interested candidates from any discipline can apply for the course.

The course will be conducted for a period of 12-weeks starting on February 28, 2021. There will be a daily two-hour-long online session, five days a week.

“The online course is offering a mix between fundamentals and advanced topics of various domains of AI and ML such as Probability Theory, Pattern Recognition, Big Data Analytics, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Augmented Reality, Deep Learning and related advancements in the domain,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to register.

Candidates willing to opt for the short-term course are required to register and appear for the entrance tests. The registration for the entrance tests will begin on January 28, 2021, on the official website at onlinecourse.diat.ac.in. Qualified candidates will have to pay the admission fee of Rs 15,000 by February 26 to confirm their admission.

Important Dates:

Registration for Entrance Test: Jan 28 to Feb 15

Entrance test for AI and ML: Feb 20

Entrance test for Cyber Security: Feb 21

Result: Feb 22

Payment of the fee: Feb 26

Commencement of course: Feb 28

AI and ML examination:

The candidates must prepare following topics for the entrance exam — Knowledge of any programming language, basics of algorithms, basics of databases, data structures, modular mathematics, statistics, and probability theory. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 20.

Cyber Security examination:

Candidates willing to appear for Cyber Security entrance examination must prepare the following topics — Fundamentals of Operating system, networking, system software, data structures and knowledge of programming languages. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 21.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit DRDO official website here or read the official notification here.