The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced a change in Bihar examination centre for CA January 2021 exam, due to unavoidable circumstances, with effect from January 27, 2021, on its official website.

Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA January 2021 examinations at Central Public School, Jaldhari Chowk, Madhubani, Bihar, will now have to appear for the examinations at Central Public School at Gandhi Chowk, Madhubani.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Important Announcement regarding ICAI January / February 2021 Examinations - Change of One Examination Centre for City of Madhubani, Bihar w.e.f. 27th January 2021 onwards.

Candidates will not be required to download new admit cards. The notification read that admit cards already issued for January / February Examination, 2021 will remain valid for the new venue also. All other details remain unchanged.

“ICAI January exams started on January 21 and will end on February 7. The CA foundation exams started on January 21 and continue till January 28. The final course exam would end on February 6. CA intermediate exams are being held from January 22 to February 7. ICAI had previously shifted January-February exam venues twice. On January 12, the ICAI had changed an examination centre in Allahabad and another exam centre in Kolkata on January 18,” reports NDTV.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.