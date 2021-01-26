Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final merit list for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) 2018 recruitment exam. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check the result online at the UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The merit list includes the name, roll number and category of the selected candidates.

UPPSC conducted the recruitment exam to fill 92 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest (16) and Range Forest Officer (76).

Attended by over 20,000 candidates, the Main exam result was declared in December last year, following which 294 shortlisted candidates were called for interview and document verification. Of these, 92 candidates have been selected for appointment to the posts. 18 selected candidates are female.

“The result of those female candidates who are from out of U.P. shall be subject to final order and Judgment of Hon’ble High Court in Special Appeal No. 475 of 2019,” UPPSC said.

Steps to check UPPSC ACF/RFO 2018 final merit list: