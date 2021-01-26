Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will hold the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) preliminary recruitment exam 2020 on February 7. The exam will be held in two sessions: 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

The BPSC APO prelims 2020 admit card will be available on the Commission’s website bpsc.nic.in from tomorrow, January 26, according to its latest notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 553 vacancies for the said post of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

The application process for the BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) 2020 began in February last year.

The selection process will involve a written exam consisting of two papers, the first paper for General Studies for 100 marks and the second one for Law for 150 marks. The candidates who clear the prelim exam will appear for the Main exam consisting of seven papers related to various fields in law.

Here is the BPSC APO 2020 list of New Eligible Candidates.

Here is the BPSC revised list of Ineligible (Over Age) Candidates.