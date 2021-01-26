Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the new schedule of Personal Profile Scrutiny for candidates who missed appearing for the Profile Scrutiny on January 21, 22, 23, 2021. Candidates who have qualified the 2019 Police Constable recruitment Physical Exam Test (PET) can check the CSBC’s official website at csbc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 227 candidates have been called for the second round on January 30, 2021. The verification process will start at 1.00 PM. Earlier, around 800 candidates were called for profile scrutiny from January 21 to January 23.

Here’s the direct link to the new schedule for Personal Profile Scrutiny.

The schedule includes the list of candidates along with their roll number, reporting date and time of profile scrutiny. The verification process will start at 1.00 PM and candidates will have to report at the office of the Selection Board, Back Harding Road, Patna.

“The candidates failing to report for this round will be disqualified by the Commission,” read the notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 11,880 vacancies and the application process for the same was conducted in the month of October 2019. More than 11 lakh candidates had applied to appear for the written exam which was conducted on January 12 and March 8, 2020. The result was released in June.