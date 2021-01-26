Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional merit list of the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) preliminary exam 2020 on its website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

The prelim exam was held on November 29 last year.

In total, 2,742 candidates have successfully qualified in the prelim exam and are now eligible to appear for the OPSC Main written exam. The merit list released on the website contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

“The candidatures of these candidates are purely provisional and subject to fulfillment of eligibility conditions as per the terms of the advertisement,” OPSC said in its latest notice.

The Commission also said that the schedule of AEE (Civil) Mains 2020 will be “published later in due course”.

Steps to check OPSC AEE (Civil) prelims 2020 merit list:

Visit OPSC website opsc.gov.in Click on the merit list link for AEE (Civil) under the ‘What’s New’ section of homepage The merit list PDF will be automatically downloaded Check the merit list using roll number.

OPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) under the state Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

The Main written test will consist of two papers — General Studies and Specialised paper for Civil Engineering — of 300 marks and a duration of two and a half hours each. Candidates who clear the exam will then appear for the Viva Voice test.