The Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has announced vacancies for the post of engineer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the website at bel-india.in, till February 18, 2021.

The recruitment is being held for a total of 26 vacancies.

Applicants are required to send their form along with required documents through post to Dy General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I.E.Nacharam, Hyderabad- 500076, Telangana on or before February 18. Candidates will be selected on a contractual basis.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidate’s upper age limit is required to be 28 years as on February 1, 2021. The upper age limit will be relaxable for SC, ST candidates by 5 years and for OBC candidates by 3 years. For candidates belonging to PWD category having minimum 40% disability or more will get 10 years relaxation in upper age limit, read the notification.

Education Qualification:

Applicants should have at least a graduate-level degree in engineering and related field.

Work Experience:

A minimum of 2 years of post-qualification relevant industry experience is mandatory to apply for the post of Project Engineer-I.

Application Fee:

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to PWD, SC, and ST categories are exempted from payment of application fee.

Candidates will be shortlisted based on marks obtained in their academics as well as the work experience. Only those candidates who are shortlisted will be called for the interview.

The names of candidates shortlisted for interviews will be made available on BEL website. Candidates who have been shortlisted for the interview will receive interview call via email only. The results of the final selection will be made available on BEL website. Provisional appointment order will be issued to the selected candidates by email, read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.