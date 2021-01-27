The AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) has released the mop-up/third round seat allotment result of AYUSH NEET counselling 2020 on its official website. Candidates who registered for the mop-up round for admission to under-graduate AYUSH courses can check and download their results at aaccc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates for the mop-up round of AYUSH counselling will have to report at the allotted institutes for admissions between January 28 and February 8. They can download their allotment letters from the AACCC website by logging in using their credentials.

A total of 1,497 candidates have made it to the provisional AYUSH UG counselling mop-up round merit list.

Here is the direct link to AYUSH UG NEET counselling 2020 mop-up round result.

Steps to download AYUSH UG counselling 2020 allotment letter: