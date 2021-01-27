The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) has rescheduled LSAT India 2021 exams due to the CBSE Board exam schedule. Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2021 will now begin on June 14. The last date to register for the online examination has been extended till June 4, 2021.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held from May 10 to June 14, 2021.

Candidates willing to register can apply by using a valid email address and mobile number, a photograph, and paying the applicable registration fee on the official website.

Here’s the direct link to register for LSAT-India 2021.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, “LSAT—India will be conducted online over several days and time slots in the week starting June 14. The test will also be conducted on March 25 for students who want to take it before the CBSE exam. Registration for that session will begin on February 3 and close on March 14, according to a press release issued by LSAC.”

Those who take the test in March can also take re-test in June and have their best score reported for their preferred college for admissions.

Students who register prior to 12 February 2021 will be eligible for the special early-bird price of Rs 3,499 per test for the March or June test, the council said. Students who register after 12 February 2021 will have to pay the standard fee of Rs 3,799 for one session. Students who register after 12 February and wish to sit for both tests, will be able to pay a discounted fee of Rs 7,300, it added.

The complete schedule, detailed information on how to take the online test will be released after the closure of registration, as per a report by NDTV.