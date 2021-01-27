Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has started the online application process for State Service Exam 2019 (Mains) on its official website. The application process will continue till February 5, 2021. Eligible candidates can apply at psc.cg.gov.in.

Candidates can make corrections to their application forms on February 7, 8, 2021, on CGPSC’s official website.

Here’s the direct link to login and apply for the CGPSC State Service exam 2019.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The CGPSC State Service exam 2019 Mains is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 18 at various exam centres in districts including Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Jagdalpur, Durg–Bhilai and Raipur.

CGPSC State Service exam 2019 Mains schedule DATE DAY TIME PAPER SUBJECT 15-03-2021 Monday 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM PAPER-I LANGUAGE 15-03-2021 Monday 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM PAPER-II ESSAY 16-03-2021 Tuesday 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM PAPER-III GENERAL STUDIES-I 16-03-2021 Tuesday 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM PAPER-IV GENERAL STUDIES-II 17-03-2021 Wednesday 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM PAPER-V GENERAL STUDIES-III 17-03-2021 Wednesday 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM PAPER-VI GENERAL STUDIES-IV 18-03-2021 Thursday 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM PAPER-VII GENERAL STUDIES-V

Candidates will be able to download their respective admit cards from CGPSC’s official website from March 5 onward.

“Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category will have to pay the application fee of Rs 300 and candidates out of Chhattisgarh will have to pay Rs 400 as application fees,” read the notification.