Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards of the Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) preliminary recruitment exam 2020. The preliminary exam will be held on February 7. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the BPSC portal onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC APO Prelims exam will be held in two sessions: 11.30 AM to 1.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 553 vacancies for the said post of which 188 vacancies are reserved for women candidates.

The application process for the BPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) 2020 began in February last year.

The selection process will involve a written exam consisting of two papers, the first paper for General Studies for 100 marks and the second one for Law for 150 marks. The candidates who clear the prelim exam will appear for the Main exam consisting of seven papers related to various fields in law.

Here is the BPSC APO 2020 list of New Eligible Candidates.

Here is the BPSC revised list of Ineligible (Over Age) Candidates.

Steps to download BPSC APO Prelims exam 2020 admit card: