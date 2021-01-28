The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has begun accepting applications for vacancies in different posts of Medical Technologist Grade III under the state Health and Family Welfare Department on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the WBHRB website wbhrb.in till February 6.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,647 vacancies.

Here is the WBHRB 2021 Medical Technologist Grade III recruitment notice.

Here is the direct link to apply for WBHRB Medical Technologist Grade III recruitment.

Tentative vacancies Post Vacancies Medical Technologist (Lab) 633 Medical Technologist (OT) 566 Medical Technologist (ECG) 281 Medical Technologist (Critical Care) 164 Medical Technologist (P & O) 2 Medical Technologist (EEG/EMG) 1

Educational qualification

i) Passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from WBCHSE / its equivalent examination

with Physics, Chemistry and Biology;

ii) Two years Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject recognized by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal under West Bengal Para Medical Council; OR a Bachelor degree in Medical Technology in the concerned subject; OR One-year Diploma in Medical Technology in the concerned subject where basic qualification of undergoing the said course is B. Sc. (pure / Bio) by the State Medical Faculty of West Bengal / by any recognized University.

Age

A candidate should not less than 21 years and not more than 39 years on January 1, 2021. The upper age limit may be relaxed for reserved categories.

Application Fee

Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs 160 only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’.

Steps to apply for WBHRB Medical Technologist Grade III recruitment 2021: