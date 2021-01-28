Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the online application process for RBI Officer Grade B 2021 recruitment on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment process at rbi.org.in till February 15, 2021.

The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 322 vacancies of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for RBI Officer Grade B recruitment.

Steps to register online:

Visit the the RBI recruitment webpage at opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, click on ‘Vacancies’ under the ‘Current Vacancies’ section Click on the notice that reads, ‘Recruitment of Officers in Grade B- DR (General), DEPR/DSIM-2021’ Click on the hyperlink ‘Online Application Form’ Register and apply for the post of Officers in Grade B- DR (General)

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE only through the Bank’s website rbi.org.in. No other mode for submission of application is available.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online application: January 28

Last date for application submission: February 15

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-I online examination: March 6

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Phase I - Paper - I - Online Examination: March 6

Officers in Gr B (DR)- General Phase-II – Paper I, II & III Online examination: April 1

Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR/DSIM Phase-II - Paper - II & III Online/Written Examination: March 31

Last date to print the admit card: March 2

However, the date of admit card release has not been announced yet.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the post must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021. For candidates possessing M.Phil. and Ph.D. qualification, upper age limit will be 32 and 34 years respectively.

Education Qualification:

To apply for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - (General), candidate should have a graduation degree in any discipline /Equivalent technical or professional qualification with minimum 60% marks (50% for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) or Post-Graduation/Equivalent technical qualification with minimum 55% marks (pass marks for SC/ST/PwBD applicants) in aggregate of all semesters/years.

To apply for the of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DEPR, candidate should hold a Master’s degree in Economics/Econometrics/Quantitative Economics/Mathematical Economics/Integrated Economics Course/Finance, with a minimum of 55% marks or an equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute.

To apply for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) - DSIM, candidate should hold a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Mathematical Economics/Econometrics/Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur/Applied Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

For detailed information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or check the official notification here.