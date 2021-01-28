The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the dates of Class 10 and 12 board exams on February 2, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced on Thursday. The Board will release the board exam date sheet on the official website cbse.gov.in.

Last month, the Minister had announced that the CBSE board exams will be held in offline mode from May 4 and will conclude by June 10. The result will be declared by July 15. The schools will be allowed to conduct practical/internal assessment/project from March 1.

CBSE has said that the decision to hold exams between May and June is done “in order to ensure a conducive environment to the students for the exams and based on the feedback and consultations with diverse stakeholders” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of Education, Government of India Shri @DrRPNishank interacted with Presidents & Secretaries of CBSE Sahodaya School Complexes today. @cbseindia29. Major announcements made- CBSE exam datesheet of 10th & 12th class to be announced on Feb 2 (Tuesday). pic.twitter.com/PmDQWrDRRz — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 28, 2021

In a live interaction with the heads of several CBSE schools today, Pokhriyal also stated that the records of all CBSE students who enrolled in the span of the last 45 years will be digitalized. “This will help citizens who enrolled after 1975 to get certificates easily,” he said.

Further, CBSE will train 10 lakh teachers in the coming year to meet the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Pokhriyal interacted with presidents and secretaries of the CBSE Sahodaya School complexes to discuss changes in the CBSE curriculum for the academic year 2021-22, in view of the NEP 2020.