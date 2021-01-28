The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the ‘Detailed Option Form’ of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2018.

Candidates who have cleared the CAPF 2018 tests and medical exam can pick their choice of Sub-Inspector post in Delhi Police, Border Security Police (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the order of preference.

The filled option form has to be carried by the candidate during document verification.

Here is the SSC CAPF 2018 Sub-Inspector option form.

According to SSC policy, the option/preference once exercised by the candidates will be treated as final and irreversible. Candidates shall be considered for selection to only those posts which have been opted by them in their preference.

Final selection and allocation of Post/Force will be made on the basis of the performance of

candidates in Paper-I+Paper-II (including bonus marks in case of NCC certificate holders)

and the preference of Posts/ Force exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill a total number of 1,578 vacancies of which 1,094 positions are for SI (GD) in CAPF, 361 for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police, and 123 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police.