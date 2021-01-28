The Bihar State Milk Co-Operative Federation Limited (COMFED) has released the Bihar State COMFED Assistant and Jr Technician admit card on its official website. Candidates can download their respective admit card from the official website at sudha.coop till February 5, 2021.

The examination is scheduled to be held in February.

Here’s the direct link to download COMFED Assistant admit card.

Here’s the direct link to download COMFED Jr Technician admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at sudha.coop Click on ‘Download Admit Card For Assistant’ On the new webpage, key in your registration number, password and security pin Download and take a print of the admit card for future reference

Candidates can follow the same procedure to download COMFED Jr Technician admit card. Candidates can find the date, time, and venue of the exam on their admit card.

The recruitment is being held to fill a total of 222 vacancies, of which, 142 posts are for Assistant including – 39 posts for Account Assistant, 31 for Marketing Assistant, 72 for Procurement Assistant and 80 vacancies for the post of Jr Technician.