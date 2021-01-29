The Uttar Pradesh Exam Regulatory Authority has announced the UP D.El.Ed 2018 result for Semester examinations on its official website btcexam.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their mark skeet from the website by logging in using roll number and date of birth.

Steps to download UP BTC D.El.Ed 2018 result:

Visit UP BTC website btcexam.in Click on the link ‘D.El.Ed 2018 1st & 2nd Semester Result Exam Year 2020’ Entre Semester exam roll no and date of birth to login Download the UP D.El.Ed 2018 mark sheet available on the screen Take a printout for future reference.

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) is a two-year diploma programme for candidates pursuing to be a teacher at primary and elementary schools. The examination and evaluation of the candidates are done in four semesters to prepare them to teach from Class 1-8.