The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the Constable GD 2018 recruitment final result for the state of Kerala on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission had declared the final result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on January 21 for all regions except Kerala owing to a court case.

“Hon’ble Kerala High Court vide its Order dated 20.01.2021 in WP(C) No. 24526 of 2020 and 35 other cases has directed to keep 200 vacancies unfilled for the petitioner candidates. The result of Kerala State was not declared due to non-availability of details of the Petitioners candidates like, category, area of vacancy etc. Accordingly, the result of state of Kerala has now been processed by the Commission separately,” SSC said in its latest notice.

In total, 230 female and 1,274 male candidates have been selected from Kerala for 242 and 1,323 vacancies respectively. The candidature of 62 (female-8, male-54) candidates selected in the final result requires further verifications and hence their result is kept withheld.

Category-wise details of vacancies, number of candidates selected and cut-off details of the last selected candidates for the State of Kerala are available on the SSC website or at the link below.

SSC further said that after the declaration of the results of Kerala, the Commission has recommended a total 55,915 candidates (Male-47,582, Female-8,333) for the post of Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD) in the said examination.

SSC had conducted the General Duty or GD Constable detailed medical examination (DME) from January 9 to February 13, 2020. A total of 1.75 lakh candidates appeared for the medical exam.

The medical test was preceded by a written exam attended by over 30 lakh candidates for the recruitment of 54,953 positions for GD Constable. The notification for the recruitment was released in July 2018. The GD constable positions are for BSF, ITBPF, CRPF, NIA, SSB and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and CISF across the country.