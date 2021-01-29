The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the result of one-day special compartment exams for classes 10, 12 on its official website. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results at bseh.org.in.

The special exam was held on January 19 for both classes 10 and 12 from 12.00 PM to 3.00 PM.

As per a report by Indian Express, “The pass percentage for class 10 exam touched 42.67 percent, while it was 43.15 percent for class 12.”

Steps to check BSEH special compartment exam result:

Visit BSEH official website at bseh.org.in Click on Class 10, 12 special compartment exam result Key in your login credentials Download and take a print of the result for future reference

“A total of 14,955 students appeared for the secondary examination, of which, 6,381 students were qualified and 8,372 students got compartment and 202 students were declared unsuccessful. The pass percentage of boys and girls were 45.17% and 39.26% respectively,” reported Indian Express.

However, for the Class 12 examination, a total of 9,556 students appeared, of which, 4,123 candidates cleared the exam, 5,063 candidates got compartment, and 370 students were declared unsuccessful. The pass percentage of boys and girls were 42.97% and 43.57% respectively.

The compartment examination is conducted for students who did not clear one or two papers. However, students who are unhappy with their marks and wish to improve their score can also take these exams.