Indian Army has invited online applications for Indian Army Technical Entry Scheme (TES-45) recruitment 2021 for July Session on its official website. Candidates who have passed Class 12 with PCM with an aggregate of 70% can apply for the post from today onwards at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

The application process will end on March 2, 2021. After a total of four years of basic military training and technical training, the selected candidates will be joined as permanent commission in the army.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates must not be below the age of 16.5 years and must not be more than the age of 19.5 years, i.e., the candidate should not be born before January 1, 2002, and not after January 1, 2005.

Education Qualification:

Only those candidates who have passed Class 10 or its equivalent with a minimum aggregate of 70% marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from recognised education boards are eligible to apply.

The application will only be accepted online from February 1 till March 2, 2021. Candidates can take a print of the online application for future reference.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit Join Indian Army official website here.