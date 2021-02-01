Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mumbai has invited online applications for the post of Project Engineers and Project Technicians on a contract basis on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at cdac.in till February 15, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 100 vacancies, of which, 80 posts are for Project Engineers and 20 posts are for Project Technicians.

“C-DAC is executing various external and internal projects, the selected candidate may be placed or transferred from one project to another as per the requirement of projects. The duration of projects also may vary as per the requirements. However, based on organisational requirements, the selected employee may be assigned to other projects also,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the post of Project Engineers and Project Technicians.

Steps to apply for Project Engineers and Project Technicians posts:

Visit the official website at cdac.in Click on the ‘Careers’ hyperlink Click on the link that reads, ‘C-DAC, Mumbai invites application for the post of Project Engineers and Project Technicians on contract basis on consolidated pay (Advertisement No. CDACM/Consal/1/2021)‘ Click on ‘Apply’ under your choice of post i.e., Project Engineers/ Project Technicians Applicants may fill the attached application form and sent it to recruit-mumbai@cdac.in. The post name and post code should be mentioned in subject line of the email application.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the post of Project Engineers must not be more than the age of 37 years and candidates applying for the post of Project Technician must not be more than the age of 30 years.

Education qualification:

Candidates applying for the post of Project Engineer should have 1st class BE / BTech / MCA/ or equivalent degree in relevant discipline OR 1st class MSc Computer Science / IT or MCS with at least 1-year post qualification experience is a must.

Candidates applying for the post of Project Technician should be a 1st Class graduate in Computer Science / IT / Computer Applications.

Selection Process:

“The selection interviews will be conducted online. The interview schedule will commence within a week of publishing of newspaper advertisement and will be posted on the C-DAC website. Candidates are required to keep checking C-DAC website as well as personal email IDs for interview schedule and other details,” read the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.