National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh, has invited online applications for recruitment to contractual vacancies for the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply at nhmmp.gov.in or sams.co.in.

“The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 3,570 contractual seats and vacancies over the period from April to December 2021, of which, 1680 is for 6 months Certificate in Community Health Training and 1890 if for direct recruitment,” read the official notification.

The application window will open on February 2, at 12:01 AM and the application process will conclude on February 17, 2021, at 11.59 PM.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the post must not less than the age of 21 years and more than the age of 40 years as on February 1, 2021. Age relaxation applicable to the candidates falling under the reserve category.

Educational Qualification:

For 6 months Certificate in Community Health Training, candidates should have BSc (Nursing) / Post Basic BSc (Nursing) / GNM / BAMS degree.

Candidates applying for the direct recruitment to the post of CHO should have BSc (Nursing) with Integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) / Post Basic BSc (Nursing) with Integrated curriculum of Certificate in Community Health (CCH) by recognised Institute/ University by Indian Nursing Council or Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council.

Students pursuing Final Year’s of BSc (Nursing)/ Post Basic BSc (Nursing) along with Integrated Certificate in Community Health (CCH) curriculum from Institute/ University recognised by Indian Nursing Council or Madhya Pradesh Nursing Council, may also apply.

Selection Process:

Selection shall be purely based on Online Written Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at nhmmp.gov.in or sams.co.in.