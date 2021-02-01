The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for Pre Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have applied for PNST can download their admit card from the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

The PNST 2020 examination is scheduled to be held on February 6 and 7 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to download MP PEB PNST 2020 admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) - 2020’ under the test admit card section On the new webpage, read all the instructions Key in the application number and date of birth Download and take a print of the admit card for future reference

Candidates should report at 7.00 AM and 12.00 PM, respectively. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after the reporting time. Candidates are required to bring their original photo-ID to the examination centre.

The online application process for MP PEB PNST 2020 began on January 5 and concluded on January 19, 2021.

Eligibility for PNST 2020

The candidate must be at least 17 years of age as of July 2020 to apply for PNST. The upper age limit is 28 with category-specific relaxations.

A Class 12 passing certificate with science background is also required for the application. Based on the scores of PNST 2020, the counseling process for admissions to undergraduate nursing courses will be conducted.