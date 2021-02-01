The All India Bar Examination has released the AIBE XV answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key from the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates who want to raise objections against the released answer key can do so till February 7, 2021, by 5.00 PM, after which no claim will be entertained.

Here’s the direct link to the released answer key.

Steps to check AIBE XV 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com Click on ‘Kindly Click here for Answer Key (AIBE-XV)’ A PDF format answer key will open Download and take a print for future reference

The entrance exam was conducted on January 24, 2021. The result will be released on the basis of the final answer key. The qualified candidates will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) by BCI enabling them to practice law in India.

To raise objections against the released answer key, candidates can visit the official website.

Here’s the direct link to the AIBE objection window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.