The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has started the online application for HSEE 2021 on its official website. Interested candidates can apply for HSEE 2021 in an online mode only at hsee.iitm.ac.in.

The last date to apply and make payment for the application is March 15.

The examination is scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their admit card from March 31 to April 30, 2021.

Steps to apply for HSEE 2021:

Visit the official website at hsee.iitm.ac.in Click on ‘Click here to Online Registration for HSEE-2021’ Read the information provided on the site Click on ‘Proceed To Apply Online’ Register and login Pay the HSEE application fee and submit

The HSEE 2021 examination will be held in two parts. Part I consists of objective type multiple choice questions for two hours 30 minutes. Part II consists essay writing for 30 minutes where the student can use the keyboard to type the essay in the space provided in the question paper, reports Indian Express.

The qualified candidates will be eligible to take admission to the five-year integrated Master of Arts (MA) programme, designed to meet the needs of students who seek a broader learning forum and who appreciate the unique design of inter-disciplinary studies. The programme encourages students to engage in critical thinking and research on ideas, people, society, environment and the human condition, read the notification.

The total number of seats sanctioned for the programme is 58. HSEE-2021 is intended to admit students to this programme in two streams — Development Studies and English Studies.