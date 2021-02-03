The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has released the result of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on its website. Candidates who appeared for the exam held in December 2020 can download the result from the Board’s website at hpbose.org.

The examination was held between December 12 to 15, 2020. A total of 44,317 candidates had applied for the exam, of which 41,808 have paid the fee, as per the official website.

The HPTET Preliminary answer key was released in the month of January.

Here’s the direct link to download HPTET result.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website at hpbose.org On the homepage, click on “TET(NOV-2020)” Click on “Results Of Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) TGT(Arts), TGT(Medical) , TGT(Non-Medical) , L.T, Shastri, Punjabi, Urdu, JBT NOVEMBER-2020” Key in your login credentials and submit Download and take a print for future reference

HPBoSE organises the HPTET exam to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to the Himachal Pradesh government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for seven years after the date of issuance.