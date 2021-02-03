Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the schedule for the verification of original certificates of the candidates qualified for the post of Block Education Officer on its official website. Candidates can check the schedule at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The original certificates verification procedure will take place from February 8 to February 10, 2021. The candidates can check and download the schedule from UPPSC’s official website.

UPPSC BEO 2019 document verification schedule No Date Time Roll Number 1 February 8 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM 1 to 50 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM 51 to 100 2 February 9 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM 101 to 150 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM 151 to 200 3 February 10 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM 201 to 250 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM 251 to 309

The qualified candidates will be able to download the candidates’ list, checklist, application form, mark sheet, and other relevant forms from the Commission’s website from February 4, 2021.

A total of 309 candidates have qualified for the verification of original documents. The UPPSC Block Education Officer Main examination was held on December 6, 2020, and the result was released in the month of January 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit UPPSC’s official website here.