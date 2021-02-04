The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Annual Refresher Programme In Teaching (ARPIT) 2020 exam for 48 courses on April 10.

ARPIT is a refresher course for faculty or non-faculty learners for their career advancement scheme. NTA would be conducting the exam and certification would be done through Study Web and Active Learning by Young and Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM).

The application process for ARPIT 2020 is currently underway and candidates can apply till March 3 at ntaarpit.nic.in. Applicants need to pay an online exam fee (course wise) for Non-Faculty of Rs 1000 for General category and Rs 500 for reserved categories.

Here is the NTA’s notice for ARPIT 2020.

Here is the ARPIT 2020 information bulletin.

The ARPIT 2020 exam would be an entirely Computer-Based Test (CBT) of three hours duration. The question paper will consist of only MCQs and the paper would be of 100 marks with no negative marking.

The examination will be held in 140 cities across the country and candidates must select four cities of their choice while filling the Online Application Form of ARPIT 2020.

The admit card can be accessed from March 25 on the NTA website.

The learner (Faculty and Non-Faculty) who successfully clear the examinations i.e. score 50% or more marks only will be issued a certificate by SWAYAM, which will be equivalent to one UGC Refresher Course for Career Advancement Scheme of faculty.

Steps to apply for ARPIT 2020:

Visit NTA ARPIT website ntaarpit.nic.in Apply for online registration using email Id, mobile no. and unique ID provided by AICTE Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated Application Number Upload scanned images of required documents and submit Pay the exam fee online Download submitted application form and take a printout.

About ARPIT

The Ministry of Education had launched the online ARPIT in 2018 as an initiative of online professional development of 15 lakh Higher Education Faculty using the MOOC’s (Massive Open Online Course) platform SWAYAM.

For implementing ARPIT, 75 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) were identified in 2018 and 48 discipline-specific National Resource Centres (NRCs) in 2019, which were tasked to prepare online training material with a focus on the latest developments in the discipline, new and emerging trends, pedagogical improvements and methodologies for transacting revised curriculum.

For ARPIT 2020, the Ministry decided to rerun ARPIT-2019 courses. The training materials are uploaded and made available through SWAYAM.