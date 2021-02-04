The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released IBPS Office Assistant Main examination admit card on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the IBPS official website at ibps.in till February 20, 2021.

The examination will be conducted on February 20, 2021, as per the notification released earlier.

Here’s the direct link to download Office Assistant admit card.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at ibps.in On the homepage, “click on IBPS Office Assistant Mains 2020 call letter” link Key in your registration/roll number, password/date of birth and security pin The call letter will be displayed on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Candidates who will qualify the Main examination will be called for the interview round, following which the final result will be released.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.