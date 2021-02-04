Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the notification regarding the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 on its official website at ssc.nic.in. As per an official release on January 29, 2021, the SSC MTS 2021 notification which was scheduled to be released on February 2 will now be published on February 5, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SSC MTS recruitment starting tomorrow at ssc.nic.in. The SSC MTS examination is scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 20, 2021.

As per the 2019 recruitment criteria, candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 25-27 years for various posts. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates coming from the reserved categories.

The applicant must have cleared the 10th class exam to be eligible to appear for the recruitment process. Candidates will be able to check further details including the number of vacancies, important dates, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, application process on January 5, once the official notification is released.



For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.