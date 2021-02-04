Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit card for the 2020 Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) Mains exam. Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC ACF/RFO 2020 Mains can download their admit cards at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC will conduct the ACF/RFO 2020 Main exam from February 13 to 26 in two sessions: 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates are advised to bring a valid photo ID proof like an Aadhar/PAN card along with the printed copy of the admit card.

Steps to download UPPSC ACF/RFO Mains 2020 admit card:

Visit UPPSC website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on the link ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-1/E-1/2020 A.C.F.-R.F.O (MAINS.) EXAM-2020’ Enter Registration No, date of birth, gender and security pin UPPSC ACF RFO mains admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen Download and take printout.

The 2020 ACF/RFO recruitment drive is being conducted bu UPPSC to fill 200 vacancies. The application process for the recruitment drive was conducted in the months of April and May 2020.

Candidates have to go through three stages of selection process - Preliminary, Main, and Personality Test. The preliminary exam was conducted on Octorber 11 and the result for the same was released on November 21, 2020. Candidates who clear the Main exam will head for a Viva-Voce/Personality test round.