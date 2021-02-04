Railway Recruitment Board, Allahabad (RRB) has released a short notice informing about the RRB NTPC phase 4 exam schedule on its official website. Candidates can check the official notice at rrbald.nic.in.

The phase 4 examination is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 3, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their e-call letters 4 days prior to the examination date.

“The link for viewing the exam city and date, and the facility of downloading the free travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites on February 5 at 9.00 PM,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Meanwhile, the RRB NTPC phase 3 examination is being conducted with approximately 28 lakh candidates. The Board released the exam notification for the test on January 20.

RRB NTPC 2019 recruitment

The eligible candidates for NTPC phase 4 exam will receive necessary information via e-mail or on the mobile number given in their online application. Candidates can also utilise the facility of ‘help desk’ in case of a clarification.

The RRB non-technical popular category (NTPC) recruitment exams are being held for 35,208 vacant posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master.

The RRB NTPC exam is being held in multiple phases till March. The phase 1 exams were conducted from December 28 to January 13, phase 2 exams from January 16 to January 30, phase 3 exams are still going on and will end on February 12. The phase 4 exams will begin on February 15 and will end on March 3.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit RRB official website here or RRB Allahabad’s official website here.