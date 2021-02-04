The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule of interview round 1 for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer (Civil) on its official website. Eligible candidates can check the schedule at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled for approximately 1,440 candidates from February 22 to March 13, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the schedule.

Steps to download the schedule:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Interview Program (1st Phase) The schedule will be displayed on the screen Check and download for future reference

The interview letters will be made available for the qualified candidates on BPSC’s official website a week before the interview schedule. The candidates are required to present the original documents.

Earlier, BPSC Assistant Engineer Main exam answer keys were released on December 19, 2020. The exam was conducted from August 5 to August 9, 2019. BPSC released two separate notifications on September 13, 2019, for recruitment for Assistant Engineering positions. Both the notification are for vacancies for Minor Water Resources Department, Govt of Bihar for 28 positions for Mechanical and Civil Engineers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit BPSC’s official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.