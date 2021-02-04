Axom Sarba Siksha Abhiyan Mission has released the final merit list for recruitment of Lower/Upper Primary TET-qualified teachers on a contractual basis on its official website. Candidates can check and download the merit list at ssa.assam.gov.in.

The SSA Assam recruitment examination was conducted to fill a total of 3753 contractual posts for Assistant Teacher. The selected candidates will be appointed as Lower Primary teachers or Upper Primary teachers.

Here’s the direct link to download the merit list.

Steps to download the merit list:

Visit the official website at ssa.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “SSA Assam Final Merit List 2021” Check and download the merit list Take print for future reference

“All the selected candidates must report at Saru Sojai Stadium, Guwahati on February 5, 2021, at 7.30 AM. Candidates were further asked to carry original TET certificate along with ID card on the day of orientation,” as per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.