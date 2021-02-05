Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the result of the Assistant Professor Super/Broad Speciality 2020 screening test. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the merit list on the RPSC website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or through the links below. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

The RPSC Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality) 2020 exam was held on August 11 last year while the Assistant Professor (Super Speciality) 2020 exam was conducted on August 13 and 14.

The recruitment exam was conducted for 176 vacancies of Assistant Professor in different subjects.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the document verification and an interview round, dates of which will be issued later on the website. The merit list document contains related instructions.

Direct links to RPSC Assistant Professor Broad Speciality 2020 exam results:

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Broad Speciality 2020 (General Medicine)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Broad Speciality 2020 (Radiotherapy)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Broad Speciality 2020 (Anaesthesiology)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Broad Speciality 2020 (Community Medicine)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Broad Speciality 2020 (Nuclear Medicine)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Broad Speciality 2020 (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Broad Speciality 2020 (Obstetrics and Gynaecology)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Broad Speciality 2020 (Radiodiagnosis)

Direct links to RPSC Assistant Professor Super Speciality 2020 exam results:

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Neurology)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Neuro Surgery)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Cardio Vascular and Thoracic Surgery)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Endocrinology)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Cardiology)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Paediatric Surgery)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Surgical Oncology)

Screening Result Preamble for Asst. Professor Super Speciality 2020 (Medical Oncology)