Maharashtra Postal Circle has released the answer key 2021 for Postman/Mail Guard post examination on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Postman/Mail Guard examination can download the answer keys at dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org.

The recruitment examination for the post of Postman/Mail Guard was conducted by Maharashtra Post in the month of January.

Candidates can check and download the answer key from the official website and may raise objections against the released answers till February 7, 2021, in case of any doubt.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the answer key.

Steps to check the answer key:

Visit the official website at dopmah20.onlineapplicationform.org On the homepage, click on “Click here for Objection Tracker / Question Challenge System” Key in your login credentials and submit The answer will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Candidates can raise objections, if any, through the link available on the official website.

Direct recruitment notification for the posts of Postman/Mail Guard and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) was released by the Office of Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle. Out of the total 1,371 posts, 1,029 vacancies are for the post of Postman, 15 for Mail Guard, 32 for MTS (Administrative Offices), and 295 for MTS (Sub-Ordinate Office).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.