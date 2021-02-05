Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector AP, Platoon Commander (Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, RAC) and Sub Inspector (Mewar Bhil Corp, MBC) in Rajasthan Police for Tribal Sub Plans (TSP) and Non-TSP Areas on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 859 vacancies. The online application process will start on February 9 and conclude on March 10, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification released.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate must not be less than the age of 20 years and more than the age of 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation applicable to the candidates belonging to

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other Educational Institution established by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or declared to be deemed as University Under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government in consultation with the Commission. Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Application Fee:

The application fee for the candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS category Rs 350, for OBC, NCL category is Rs 250, and SC, ST category is Rs 150.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done in three stages — Written Competitive Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, and Aptitude Test and Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.