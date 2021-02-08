The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited online applications for apprentices in designated trades at Central Railway workshops/units against 2,532 slots. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the RRC website rrccr.com. The application process commenced on February 6 and will be active till March 5 (5.00 PM).

Apprentices will be hired in five clusters: Mumbai, Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pune and Solapur. Vacancy details, application process and other details are available on the RRC website. Candidates are advised to read the RRC notification carefully before applying for the posts.

An online application fee of Rs 100 is applicable.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The candidate should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as of January 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years in case of SC/ST candidates and three years in case of OBC candidates.

Educational qualification: The candidate must have passed the Class 10 exam or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training / State Council for Vocational Training.

