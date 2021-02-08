The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised schedule for the courses of the December Term-end Exam (TEE) 2020. Students set to appear for the exams can check the revised datesheet on the IGNOU website ignou.ac.in.

The courses for which the timetable has been revised are Foundation Course in Science and Technology ( FST01 ), Teaching of Primary School Mathematics ( AMT01 ), Certificate in Teaching of English as a second language ( CTE03 ), Basic Education Certificate Examination ( BECE016 ), Chemistry ( CHE09 ) and Life Sciences ( LSE01 ).

An alert on the IGNOU website has asked students to download the revised hall ticket/admit card for the courses. Candidates can download their admit card using their enrollment number.

As per reports, over 6 lakh students have registered to appear for the IGNOU TEE 2020 exam due to being held from February 8 to March 13. The exam will be conducted in both morning (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM) and evening (2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) sessions at 837 exam centres including 19 overseas centres for international students.

Here is the IGNOU December 2020 TEE revised schedule.

Here is the direct link to download IGNOU December 2020 TEE admit card.

Steps to download IGNOU December 2020 TEE admit card: