The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result of the Chartered Accountants (CA) November 2020 exams for old and new foundation and intermediate courses on February 8 and 9. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check the result at icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.

Earlier this month, ICAI CA November 2020 final result was released.

In a notice posted on Friday, ICAI said: “The results of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination(Old course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in November 2020 are likely to be declared on Monday, the 8th February 2021(evening)/Tuesday, the 9th February 2021(morning) and the same as well as the All India merit (upto the 50th Rank) can also be accessed by candidates on the following websites: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, and icai.nic.in.”

The ICAI CA foundation and intermediate exam results can also be accessed through SMS.

Candidates should SMS the following to 57575:

Intermediate (IPC) Examination (Old Course): CAIPCOLD <space> XXXXXX (Six digit exam roll number), e.g. CAIPCOLD 000128

Intermediate Examination (New Course): CAIPCNEW <space> XXXXXX, e.g. CAIPCNEW 000128

Foundation Examination: CAFND <space> XXXXXX , e.g. CAFND 000171

Steps to check ICAI CA November result: