Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Dialysis Technician Grade-II in Government Medical College Hospitals on a consolidated pay basis for a period of one year.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the application fee at the TNMRB website mrb.tn.gov.in till February 20.

In total, 292 posts of Grade II Dialysis Technician with consolidated pay of Rs 20,000 per month is on offer. An application fee of Rs 600 is applicable.

Here is the direct link to TNMRB Dialysis Technician Grade II recruitment 021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limit for an applicant is 18 and 30 years respectively as of July 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved category candidates as specified in the recruitment notice.

Educational Qualification: An applicant (i) must have passed Higher Secondary Course with the following science subjects namely: (a) Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, or (b) Physics, Chemistry, Biology and any other related subjects; (ii) must have passed one-year Certificate course in Dialysis Technology conducted at the Government Medical Institution.

Selection process

The selection will be made based on the marks scored by the candidates in their academic and technical qualification(s) for the post of Dialysis Technician Grade-II in Government Medical College Hospitals. There will be no oral test (Interview) for the post.

Details of provisionally selected candidates will be hosted on the Board’s website. After the selection is made by the Board, the appointment and postings of Dialysis Technician Grade-II will be made by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai-6.

Steps to apply for TNMRB Dialysis Technician 2021 recruitment: