Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon be starting the recruitment process to the post of Agriculture Supervisor (Krishi Parvekshak) on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in starting February 16, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 882 Agriculture Supervisor posts. The application process will begin on February 16 and conclude on March 17, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.

To apply for the posts, candidates are required to have SSO ID and password.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the post should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 39 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Applicants must hold a Bachelor degree in Agriculture i.e., B.Sc in Agriculture/B.Sc Hons in Agriculture or 10+2 standard in the stream of agriculture. The candidates must possess knowledge of Rajasthan’s culture and have the ability to work with Devnagiri scripts.

Selection Process:

The selection for the posts of Agriculture Supervisor will be done on the basis of the examination of 300 marks. The examination will be held for 2 hours.

Further details about the exam centre, date, and admit card will be made available to the candidates on the official website in due course.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.