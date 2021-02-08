The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the extension of the last date of application for the recruitment of a total of 4000 Police Constable on its official website. Candidates willing to apply can do so at peb.mp.gov.in till February 11.

Earlier, the last date to apply for MP Police Constable posts was February 6, 2021.

The registration process began on January 16. An application fee of Rs 800 is applicable to unreserved categories. Candidates can make corrections to the submitted application form till February 15.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply for MP Police Constable posts.

Steps to apply for MP Police Constable recruitment:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in Go to the ‘Online Form’ section on the homepage Click on the green application form button against the Police recruitment notice Register yourself using personal and contact details to generate unique registration number Login using the credentials and fill the application form Pay the application fee Download the submitted form and take a print for future reference

The MP Police Constable recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on March 6. It will be held in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates are required to report by 7.00 AM and 1.00 PM, respectively. As per the notice released on the MPPEB website, candidates must bring a photo ID proof.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

Eligibility criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 33 years as of August 2020.

Educational Qualification:

For the post of Constable GD, a candidate must have cleared Class 12. For the post of radio constables, courses in any of the listed subjects in the recruitment notice.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.